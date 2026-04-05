Fire Flares at Bahrain's Bapco Energies Facility After Attack

A fire broke out at one of Bapco Energies' storage facilities in Bahrain after an alleged attack by Iran. Fortunately, the blaze was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported.

The company stated that the fire has been extinguished. Currently, an assessment of the damage is ongoing, highlighting the resilience of emergency response teams.

This event emphasizes the volatility in the region and its potential repercussions on critical energy assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)