Iran's Military Operations: Stranded Airman's Dramatic Rescue

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced the destruction of several 'flying objects' amid a U.S. operation to rescue a stranded airman, as reported by the Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

The joint mission, involving Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij, and Police command, successfully eliminated hostile devices, following Iran's police announcement of an American C-130 aircraft downed in Isfahan's south.

In a related incident on the same day, Iran's military confirmed they had shot down an Israeli drone within the same provincial region, underscoring ongoing regional defense activities and heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)