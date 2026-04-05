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Iran's Military Operations: Stranded Airman's Dramatic Rescue

Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported the destruction of several 'flying objects' during a U.S. mission aimed at rescuing an airman stranded in Iran. The joint military operation, which included various branches, successfully thwarted enemy devices. Additionally, Iran's forces downed an Israeli drone within the same province, highlighting heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:53 IST
Iran's Military Operations: Stranded Airman's Dramatic Rescue
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced the destruction of several 'flying objects' amid a U.S. operation to rescue a stranded airman, as reported by the Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

The joint mission, involving Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij, and Police command, successfully eliminated hostile devices, following Iran's police announcement of an American C-130 aircraft downed in Isfahan's south.

In a related incident on the same day, Iran's military confirmed they had shot down an Israeli drone within the same provincial region, underscoring ongoing regional defense activities and heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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