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Tensions Rise: Iran Destroys U.S. Flying Objects Amid High-Stakes Rescue Mission

During a high-tension operation in Iran, several U.S. flying objects were reportedly destroyed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. This incident occurred during a mission to locate a stranded airman, involving multiple Iranian military divisions. Additionally, an Israeli drone was downed in the region, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:02 IST
Tensions Rise: Iran Destroys U.S. Flying Objects Amid High-Stakes Rescue Mission

Several U.S. flying objects were reportedly destroyed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in a tense operation, according to the Tasnim news agency. The incident unfolded during an American mission to locate a stranded airman in Iran.

The Iranian forces reported the downing of a C-130 military transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters, during a coordinated effort involving the Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij, and Police command. This was announced after Iran's police command confirmed the incident in the southern region of Isfahan.

Earlier the same day, Iran's army claimed to have downed an Israeli drone in the same area, further escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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