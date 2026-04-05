Tensions Soar: Aircraft Destroyed in U.S. Mission in Iran

Reports from Iran's Revolutionary Guards indicate that several aircraft, including a U.S. C-130 military transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters, were destroyed during a high-stakes mission by U.S. forces seeking to recover a stranded airman in Iran.

The confrontation took place south of Isfahan and involved coordinated efforts by Iranian Aerospace, Ground Force, and other units to counter the American operation, as stated by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

This incident, coupled with the reported downing of an Israeli drone by Iran's army earlier the same day, underscores rising regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)