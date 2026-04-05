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Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: New Tensions Rise in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza on Sunday killed four Palestinians, causing friction in an already fragile ceasefire. Health authorities report that Israeli strikes have killed at least 700 people since the truce's inception, while Hamas and Israel remain in a deadlock over a disarmament proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:28 IST
Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: New Tensions Rise in Gaza
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In a stark illustration of the fragile ceasefire, an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of four Palestinians in northern Gaza on Sunday, sparking fresh tensions. Local health authorities confirmed the fatalities after the strike targeted Jaffa Street in Gaza City, leaving others wounded. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

The ceasefire, agreed upon last October, aimed to halt the years of violent conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, both sides accuse the other of violations, as mediators strive to maintain peace. The Gaza health ministry has reported over 700 Palestinian deaths at the hands of Israeli forces since the agreement began.

The recent violence underscores the complexity of ongoing negotiations. A Hamas delegation engaged in talks with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators in Cairo, following a disarmament proposal connected to U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' plan. These discussions, however, are complicated by Hamas' demands for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as a condition for disarmament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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