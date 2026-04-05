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Clash in Isfahan: U.S. Rescues Airmen Amid Rising Tensions

In Isfahan province, several U.S. aircraft, including two C-130 planes and two Black Hawk helicopters, were reportedly destroyed during a mission to rescue a downed airman. The Iranian military also claims another airman was rescued, with two drones downed during the operation. Verification of these events is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:40 IST
Clash in Isfahan: U.S. Rescues Airmen Amid Rising Tensions
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In a dramatic turn of events, several U.S. aircraft have reportedly been destroyed in Iran's Isfahan province, Iranian military officials announced on Sunday. This follows a U.S. mission to rescue a stranded airman after an F-15 jet was downed on Friday.

According to U.S. sources, a second airman was successfully rescued on Saturday. Iranian officials claim responsibility for the destruction of two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters. These claims were made by the spokesperson for the unified command of Iranian armed forces.

Additionally, both the Iranian army and the Revolutionary Guards have asserted that an Israeli Hermes-900 drone and a U.S. MQ-9 drone were downed in the area. Reports remain unverified as international sources await confirmation of the incidents that transpired in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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