Clash in Isfahan: U.S. Rescues Airmen Amid Rising Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, several U.S. aircraft have reportedly been destroyed in Iran's Isfahan province, Iranian military officials announced on Sunday. This follows a U.S. mission to rescue a stranded airman after an F-15 jet was downed on Friday.

According to U.S. sources, a second airman was successfully rescued on Saturday. Iranian officials claim responsibility for the destruction of two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters. These claims were made by the spokesperson for the unified command of Iranian armed forces.

Additionally, both the Iranian army and the Revolutionary Guards have asserted that an Israeli Hermes-900 drone and a U.S. MQ-9 drone were downed in the area. Reports remain unverified as international sources await confirmation of the incidents that transpired in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)