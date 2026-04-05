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Fadnavis Pledges Thorough Probe in Ashok Kharat's CDR Leak

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assures a thorough investigation into the CDR leak in the Ashok Kharat case. The Enforcement Directorate is tasked with probing Kharat's assets following allegations of various crimes, including sexual assault. Fadnavis emphasizes solid evidence and warns against politicizing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:53 IST
Fadnavis Pledges Thorough Probe in Ashok Kharat's CDR Leak
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the leak of call data records (CDR) related to the Ashok Kharat case. The case has garnered significant attention following revelations of communications between Kharat and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, as alleged by social activist Anjali Damania.

The Chief Minister emphasized that unauthorized access to such data is strictly prohibited, and affirmed that the state government will investigate how the leak occurred. Simultaneously, the Enforcement Directorate has been tasked with examining Kharat's financial dealings amid allegations of serious crimes, including sexual assault and financial misconduct.

Fadnavis underscored the need for evidence-based action, highlighting that multiple cases have been filed as confidence in the ongoing probe grows. He dismissed attempts to politicize the issue, reiterating that misconduct against women will be met with stringent consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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