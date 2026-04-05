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Unveiling India's Terror Network: Links to ISIS and Foreign Operatives

A terror module linked to extremist organizations such as ISIS has been discovered in India, implicating multiple suspects in radicalizing youth. The module operated with foreign assistance, spread extremist propaganda, and aimed to establish an Islamic State in India. Police are investigating foreign funding and connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:58 IST
Unveiling India's Terror Network: Links to ISIS and Foreign Operatives
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  • India

An intelligence department source revealed the discovery of a terror module in India with links to foreign handlers and extremist groups like ISIS. Allegedly involved in radicalizing youth, the group was active in several Indian states, spreading jihadist propaganda.

The module, led by Rahamathullah Sharif, maintained contact with international operatives to facilitate the ideology and recruit members, including women for a separate wing. Suspects shared extremist content and planned coordinated activities, including cyber attacks and training in madrasas abroad.

Authorities are scrutinizing the module's foreign funding and connections, as they allegedly sought to establish an Islamic State in India. Efforts included recruiting more individuals and spreading provocative materials against non-believers and the Indian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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