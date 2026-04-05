Gujarat ATS Captures Key Suspect in Cross-Border Smuggling Network

In a significant breakthrough, Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, who is accused of involvement in a grenade smuggling operation linked to a Pakistani gangster. Officials announced on Sunday that Singh, caught in Gujarat's Deesa town, is suspected of collaborating with ISI-backed criminals.

According to the ATS, Singh was securing his identity while working as a waiter at a local eatery to evade arrest. His capture was possible due to specific intelligence from Punjab Police. Preliminary questioning revealed his ties to Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti, involved in assaults on police and security stations.

Singh's role allegedly included recruiting youths into the criminal network, assisting Bhatti in grenade supply and terror activities. His detention and the following interrogation aim to dismantle the cross-border gang's operations, as officials pursue deeper insights into this organized crime syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)