Prayer Dispute Sparks Unrest in Odisha's Malkangiri District

A violent clash broke out between two groups in Odisha's Malkangiri district over the weekend, stemming from a dispute regarding the location of a prayer session in Palkonda village, according to a senior police officer.

Tensions escalated when the majority group demanded the prayer be moved to the village outskirts to make way for a puja, leading to a heated argument. Some individuals resorted to violence, removing asbestos roofs from houses of the opposing group, said Raj Kishhore Dash, additional superintendent of police.

Police responded swiftly, deploying a 60-member force to restore order. A case has been registered against 25 people, with five arrests made. A peace committee facilitated negotiations on Sunday, resulting in both groups agreeing to coexist peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)