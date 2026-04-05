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Prayer Dispute Sparks Unrest in Odisha's Malkangiri District

A clash erupted between two groups in Palkonda village, Odisha, over a prayer session location. The disagreement led to vandalism by the majority group, who dismantled roofs of three houses belonging to the opposing group. Police arrested five people and deployed forces to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:58 IST
Prayer Dispute Sparks Unrest in Odisha's Malkangiri District
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A violent clash broke out between two groups in Odisha's Malkangiri district over the weekend, stemming from a dispute regarding the location of a prayer session in Palkonda village, according to a senior police officer.

Tensions escalated when the majority group demanded the prayer be moved to the village outskirts to make way for a puja, leading to a heated argument. Some individuals resorted to violence, removing asbestos roofs from houses of the opposing group, said Raj Kishhore Dash, additional superintendent of police.

Police responded swiftly, deploying a 60-member force to restore order. A case has been registered against 25 people, with five arrests made. A peace committee facilitated negotiations on Sunday, resulting in both groups agreeing to coexist peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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