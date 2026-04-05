Zelenskiy's Middle East Diplomacy: Building Security Alliances
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Syria to discuss military and economic cooperation with President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Amid the Iran war, Ukraine offers its expertise to counter drone and missile threats, further expanding alliances in the Middle East, including security cooperation with Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Syria for discussions with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, seeking to enhance military and economic ties.
Zelenskiy's visit is part of a broader regional initiative to share Ukraine's military expertise in drone and missile defense, developed during its war with Russia. In Turkey, Zelenskiy announced new security cooperation steps with President Tayyip Erdogan, focusing on gas infrastructure projects.
The visit marks Zelenskiy's first trip to Syria since renewing diplomatic relations, aiming to bolster cooperation amid the Iran conflict and regional geopolitical shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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