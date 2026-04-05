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China and Russia: Uniting Forces at the UN for Middle East Stability

China is committed to collaborating with Russia at the UN Security Council to address Middle East tensions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized resolving navigation issues in the Strait of Hormuz through dialogue. Their conversation precedes a UN vote on a resolution concerning commercial shipping protection in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:18 IST
China and Russia: Uniting Forces at the UN for Middle East Stability
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China is expressing its readiness to collaborate with Russia at the United Nations Security Council in efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East, according to a report from state agency Xinhua. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed this stance during a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Sunday.

Addressing the ongoing navigation issues in the Strait of Hormuz, Wang Yi highlighted the importance of a ceasefire as an essential step towards resolution. He reiterated China's longstanding advocacy for the political resolution of hotspot issues through dialogue and negotiation.

The discussion between the foreign ministers comes in anticipation of an upcoming vote at the UN Security Council. The vote centers around a Bahraini resolution that seeks to secure commercial shipping activities in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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