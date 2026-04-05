China and Russia Collaborate on Middle East Peace Efforts

China has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Russia at the U.N. Security Council to defuse increasing tensions in the Middle East. This announcement came during a phone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Sunday.

Wang Yi highlighted the need for a ceasefire to tackle issues in the Strait of Hormuz, advocating for a political solution through dialogue and negotiation. The call comes ahead of a crucial U.N. Security Council vote on a Bahraini proposal aimed at safeguarding commercial navigation in the strategic waterway.

As permanent members of the UNSC, China and Russia should approach the situation with objectivity and seek broader international support, Wang told Lavrov, emphasizing the need for an end to the prolonged conflict that has severely impacted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil and gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)