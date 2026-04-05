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Zelenskiy Expands Ukraine's Regional Influence Amid Iranian Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pledged to enhance regional security in talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa amid the Iranian conflict. Zelenskiy's tour of the Middle East aims to share Ukraine's military expertise and bolster regional food security, alongside securing military cooperation agreements with several Gulf states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:59 IST
Zelenskiy Expands Ukraine's Regional Influence Amid Iranian Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing regional security during discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. These discussions come as Ukraine aims to extend its military expertise across the Middle East amidst the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Zelenskiy's recent Middle East visits, including stops in Turkey, focused on potential food security and military cooperation. Ukraine signed military cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and is nearing a similar pact with the UAE.

Zelenskiy's historic visit to Syria marks the renewal of diplomatic ties as the leaders discussed potential defense collaborations amid the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran. Syria's existing Russian military bases are set to transform into training centers for the Syrian army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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