Court Clears Path for Probe into Ex-Engineer’s Alleged Undeclared Wealth

The Bombay High Court has overridden orders previously issued by Pune's municipal commissioner, which impeded a probe into former civic engineer Prashant Waghmare concerning alleged assets worth Rs 2,000 crore. This development follows claims that Waghmare accumulated wealth beyond his known sources of income, routed through relatives and associated companies. The municipal commissioner, Saurabh Rao, had stopped the Anti-Corruption Bureau from initiating an open inquiry in 2019.

In a significant ruling, the court highlighted that the prior decision represented an overreach of authority, aiming to protect Waghmare instead of evaluating if the case warranted an investigation. Filed in 2016, the complaint accused Waghmare of non-cooperation during initial inquiries that involved his assets, investments, and financial dealings. As a result, the ACB's request for an open inquiry was initially denied.

The court stressed the significance of holding public servants accountable, asserting that integrity must remain unsuspicious for the sake of society, organizations, and individuals. It cautioned against the misapplication of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, underscoring its misuse as a tool to shield possible corruption. This verdict obliges authorities to allow the investigation to proceed in a bid to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)