Hamas Rejects Disarmament Calls as Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Stumble
Hamas' armed wing has declared disarmament talks unacceptable before Israel fully honors the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire. The spokesperson criticized the disarmament demand as a continuation of genocide against Palestinians, complicating the implementation of President Trump's 'Board of Peace' plan. Disarmament remains a contentious issue in achieving lasting peace.
Hamas' armed wing expressed outright rejection of initiating disarmament discussions before Israel fully adheres to the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire, labeling such an approach as an extension of genocide against Palestinians. Abu Ubaida, the group's spokesperson, made this clear in a televised address.
The demand for Hamas to relinquish its weapons poses a significant barrier to implementing the 'Board of Peace' plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The proposal, crafted to solidify a ceasefire that ended extensive combat last October, remains in limbo due to this impasse.
Hamas has reportedly communicated to mediators that no disarmament talks will proceed without assurances of Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza. Despite these declarations, it's yet to be seen if this constitutes a formal rebuttal of the U.S. disarmament strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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