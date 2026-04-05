Zelenskiy's Middle East Diplomacy: Strengthening Security and Cooperation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa aim to bolster regional security, military expertise, and food security amid the Iran war. Visiting the Middle East, Zelenskiy seeks collaboration on military strategies and economic development, marking Ukraine as a key player in regional security and food supply.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Sunday to discuss enhancing security, as part of Kyiv's initiative to share its military know-how in the Middle East following the Iran conflict.
Zelenskiy's Middle East tour continues, aiming to contribute to regional food security and showcase Ukraine's expertise in countering drone and missile threats, honed during its war with Russia. His diplomatic efforts have seen agreements with various Middle East countries to boost security collaboration and economic ties.
In a historic visit to Syria, Zelenskiy and Sharaa discussed defense strategies amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict in Iran. Ukraine also secured military cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, emphasizing its role in regional security and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Mediators
Ukraine and Syria Forge New Security Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Trade Titans: Trump and Xi's High-Stakes Diplomacy
Ukraine and Syria Forge Path to Enhanced Security Collaboration
Diplomacy Amidst Tensions: India Engages in West Asia Crisis Talks