Zelenskiy's Middle East Diplomacy: Strengthening Security and Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Sunday to discuss enhancing security, as part of Kyiv's initiative to share its military know-how in the Middle East following the Iran conflict.

Zelenskiy's Middle East tour continues, aiming to contribute to regional food security and showcase Ukraine's expertise in countering drone and missile threats, honed during its war with Russia. His diplomatic efforts have seen agreements with various Middle East countries to boost security collaboration and economic ties.

In a historic visit to Syria, Zelenskiy and Sharaa discussed defense strategies amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict in Iran. Ukraine also secured military cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, emphasizing its role in regional security and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)