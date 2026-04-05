Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in Hot Water Over Altercation with Elderly Shopkeeper

A woman sub-inspector with the Delhi Police is embroiled in controversy following an incident where she allegedly slapped an elderly shopkeeper during a disagreement over parking.

The confrontation occurred in Rohini Sector 7 when the 78-year-old shop owner objected to the officer's vehicle being parked directly in front of his establishment.

Witnesses report the officer exhibited aggressive behavior and identified herself as a police officer when a crowd formed. A police investigation has been initiated, with both the officer and her husband now facing legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)