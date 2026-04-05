Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in Hot Water Over Altercation with Elderly Shopkeeper
A woman sub-inspector from Delhi Police faces legal action after slapping a 78-year-old shopkeeper during a parking dispute in Rohini Sector 7. The altercation erupted when the elderly man objected to her vehicle being parked in front of his shop. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman sub-inspector with the Delhi Police is embroiled in controversy following an incident where she allegedly slapped an elderly shopkeeper during a disagreement over parking.
The confrontation occurred in Rohini Sector 7 when the 78-year-old shop owner objected to the officer's vehicle being parked directly in front of his establishment.
Witnesses report the officer exhibited aggressive behavior and identified herself as a police officer when a crowd formed. A police investigation has been initiated, with both the officer and her husband now facing legal scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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