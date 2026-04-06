Middle East Conflict: Latest Death Tolls Revealed

The Middle East conflict, ignited by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has claimed thousands of lives. In Iran, 3,540 people have died, including 1,616 civilians, according to U.S.-based HRANA. Lebanon has witnessed 1,461 fatalities from Israeli assaults since March 2, with huge losses among Hezbollah fighters.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported over 1,900 deaths and 20,000 injuries in Iran due to U.S.-Israeli attacks. Iraq experienced 108 deaths as clashes involved civilians and Iran-affiliated Shi'ite forces. Meanwhile, Lebanon lost at least 10 soldiers to Israeli strikes.

Israel faced lethal missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon, resulting in 19 civilian fatalities. In the United States, 13 service members were confirmed dead. Additional casualties across the region have been reported, highlighting the widespread destruction and human cost of this ongoing conflict.