High-Stake Rescue: Behind Enemy Lines in Iran

The United States executed a bold rescue mission to save two aviators after their fighter jet was downed by Iranian forces. The operation involved extracting one pilot from enemy territory and a complex retrieval of a second crew member hidden in mountainous terrain, all while misleading Tehran through a CIA deception campaign.

Facing severe challenges, rescuers navigated hurdles like hostile fire on two Black Hawk helicopters and issues with transport planes, prompting the US military to destroy them. President Donald Trump touted the mission's success, emphasizing the commitment to not leaving American service members behind.

The operation required utter discretion, as both the US and Iran raced to locate the second pilot—a crucial tactic that ultimately enabled intelligence agencies to pinpoint his location for a successful extraction amidst mounting regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)