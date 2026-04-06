Ukraine and Syria Forge New Security Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Ukraine and Syria have agreed to enhance their security cooperation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday. This development comes as Kyiv seeks to increase its military presence in the Middle East, leveraging its expertise from its prolonged conflict with Russia.

During talks in Damascus, Zelenskiy met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss a range of issues from defense to regional infrastructure collaboration. The meeting also included discussions on food security, with Ukraine offering its grain production capabilities to the region.

Zelenskiy's regional tour has highlighted Ukraine's role in countering military threats, particularly with regards to drone and missile defense strategies. The Ukrainian leader also pursued opportunities to strengthen partnerships with Turkey and other Middle Eastern nations, asserting Ukraine's position as a key ally in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)