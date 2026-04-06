North Korea's Strategic Shift: From Tehran to Washington

Amid tensions in the Middle East, North Korea is adjusting its diplomatic stance, distancing from Iran and showing potential for rapprochement with the U.S., according to South Korean lawmakers briefed by the NIS.

The NIS reported that North Korea has refrained from sending arms to Iran or publicly acknowledging significant events, such as the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Pyongyang's muted response aligns with its strategy to avoid critical engagements that might hinder new diplomatic opportunities with the U.S.

Economic strains from the Middle East crisis are impacting North Korea, but the nation is proactively seeking resources like Russian oil. Domestically, North Korea is indicating readiness for dialogue with Washington, contingent upon recognition of its nuclear status, aiming to carve new diplomatic avenues in the post-conflict era.

(With inputs from agencies.)