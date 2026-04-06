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Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets U.S. Forces on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island

Iran has targeted U.S. forces stationed on Kuwait's Bubiyan island with drone strikes, according to Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. The operation aimed at satellite equipment and munitions. This shift follows multiple Iranian strikes at the former U.S. base at Arifjan camp. Six civilians were injured in adjacent areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:46 IST
Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets U.S. Forces on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island
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  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant escalation of tensions, U.S. forces positioned on Kuwait's Bubiyan island were targeted by an Iranian strike, as disclosed by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters in a video statement broadcasted by state media on Monday. The spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, confirmed the deployment of drones to attack satellite equipment and munitions, following the relocation of U.S. forces from the Arifjan camp, which has endured repeated Iranian assaults.

Bubiyan island, recognized as the largest in Kuwait's coastal archipelago, lies strategically in the northwest of the Gulf. The Iranian offensive resulted in injuries to six individuals due to falling debris in a nearby residential area in northern Kuwait, as stated by Kuwait's health ministry earlier.

This development underscores the volatile dynamics in the region, with geopolitical tensions further intensifying due to these military engagements, raising concerns over potential ramifications for international security and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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