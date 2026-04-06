Iran Stands Firm on Ceasefire Demands Amid U.S. Pressure

On Monday, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry revealed that Tehran has crafted its demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals, emphasizing that negotiations must not include threats of war crimes. The spokesperson clarified that Iran's demands, aligned with its national interests, have been communicated through mediators.

Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking at a press conference, stressed that Iran's articulation of its legitimate demands should not be seen as compromise but as an assertion of its confidence in defending its positions. He stated that earlier demands from the U.S., including a 15-point plan, were rejected for being excessive.

Baghaei indicated that Iran has developed its responses to ceasefire initiatives and plans to reveal further details soon. These statements come amid continued efforts to mediate peace between Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)