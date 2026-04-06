Escalation in Middle East: Straits of Conflict and Ceasefire Proposals

In a dramatic escalation, aerial attacks by Israel and the United States have led to the deaths of more than 25 individuals in Iran, provoking a missile response from Tehran targeting Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

As US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approaches, diplomatic mediators strive for de-escalation by proposing a 45-day ceasefire.

The conflict has intensified regional tension, affecting global energy prices due to disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)