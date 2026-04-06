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Escalation in Middle East: Straits of Conflict and Ceasefire Proposals

Israel and the US have attacked Iran, resulting in over 25 deaths. Iran retaliated with missile strikes. Amid rising tensions and Trump's threats, diplomatic efforts propose a 45-day ceasefire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil shipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:34 IST
Escalation in Middle East: Straits of Conflict and Ceasefire Proposals
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic escalation, aerial attacks by Israel and the United States have led to the deaths of more than 25 individuals in Iran, provoking a missile response from Tehran targeting Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

As US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approaches, diplomatic mediators strive for de-escalation by proposing a 45-day ceasefire.

The conflict has intensified regional tension, affecting global energy prices due to disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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