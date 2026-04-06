Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strike in Lebanon Highlights Sectarian Fractures

An Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Ain Saadeh, a Christian town east of Beirut, late Sunday, killing a local political party official and his wife while igniting further sectarian divides within Lebanon.

The strike, targeting what Israel described as a 'terror target,' claimed the lives of Pierre Moawad, a local official of the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces Party, and two others, exacerbating tensions between supporters of Hezbollah and those blaming the group for escalations with Israel.

This conflict, rooted in Hezbollah's confrontations with Israel backed by Iran, has caused widespread displacement amid rising fears of sectarian strife across Lebanon, with many fearing the conflict is spreading into peaceful regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)