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Deadly Northwest Pakistan Attacks: A Region in Crisis

Three security personnel were killed in two separate attacks by unidentified gunmen in northwest Pakistan's Bannu district. The incidents sparked a swift law enforcement response, with Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemning the violence and the government blaming the outlawed terror group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:10 IST
Deadly Northwest Pakistan Attacks: A Region in Crisis
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  • Pakistan

In a shocking development, unidentified gunmen killed three security personnel in two separate attacks in northwest Pakistan's Bannu district, police reported on Monday.

According to officials, a police officer was shot dead while en route to duty in Mandan's Kanger Jan Bahadur area. Authorities swiftly responded by cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

The second deadly incident involved a targeted firing at the NADRA office in Baka Khel, leading to the deaths of a constable and a security guard. In response, a heavy police presence was deployed. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attacks and the government attributed them to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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