Deadly Northwest Pakistan Attacks: A Region in Crisis

In a shocking development, unidentified gunmen killed three security personnel in two separate attacks in northwest Pakistan's Bannu district, police reported on Monday.

According to officials, a police officer was shot dead while en route to duty in Mandan's Kanger Jan Bahadur area. Authorities swiftly responded by cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

The second deadly incident involved a targeted firing at the NADRA office in Baka Khel, leading to the deaths of a constable and a security guard. In response, a heavy police presence was deployed. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attacks and the government attributed them to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)