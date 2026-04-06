Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
An Israeli airstrike near a school in Gaza killed at least 10 people, escalating tensions amid a fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire. Clashes between Palestinians and an Israeli-backed militia preceded the attack, which further complicates peace efforts led by the Trump administration. The violence underscores ongoing disputes over disarmament and territorial control.
An Israeli airstrike resulted in at least 10 fatalities and multiple injuries outside a Gaza school occupied by displaced Palestinians. Health officials confirmed the casualties, marking another violent episode overshadowing a delicate U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement.
Before the airstrike, conflicts were reported between Palestinians and an Israeli-supported militia, who allegedly targeted the school in a kidnapping attempt. This incident occurred near the Maghazi refugee camp, where Israeli drones later launched two missiles, according to medics and eyewitnesses.
The broader context of the violence ties to ongoing tensions between Hamas and Israel. Despite the October ceasefire, over 700 Palestinians have died, while Israel reported four soldier fatalities. Disarmament disputes remain unresolved, hampering progress on U.S. peace proposals for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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