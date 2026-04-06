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Tragedy in Jehanabad: A School Hostel Mystery

A five-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit at a school hostel in Bihar's Jehanabad. The incident has sparked demands for a judicial probe as investigators delve into the mystery with allegations of multiple injuries and suspicious actions by the school management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:50 IST
Tragedy in Jehanabad: A School Hostel Mystery
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A tragic incident has shocked the community of Jehanabad in Bihar, as a five-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit at a school hostel on Monday. Police confirmed the incident occurred at a private school hostel within the Karauna police station jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Aprajit Lohan reported that the boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, as a detailed investigation is currently in progress. The boy's elder sibling, who also resided in the hostel but on a different floor, was present during the incident.

In response to the tragedy, the CPIML (Liberation) party has called for a judicial investigation, citing concerns over multiple injuries observed on the boy's body. Suspicion grew as the school was reportedly locked and students were sent home before the arrival of a fact-finding team. Authorities continue to explore all possible leads.

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