Tragedy in Jehanabad: A School Hostel Mystery

A tragic incident has shocked the community of Jehanabad in Bihar, as a five-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit at a school hostel on Monday. Police confirmed the incident occurred at a private school hostel within the Karauna police station jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Aprajit Lohan reported that the boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, as a detailed investigation is currently in progress. The boy's elder sibling, who also resided in the hostel but on a different floor, was present during the incident.

In response to the tragedy, the CPIML (Liberation) party has called for a judicial investigation, citing concerns over multiple injuries observed on the boy's body. Suspicion grew as the school was reportedly locked and students were sent home before the arrival of a fact-finding team. Authorities continue to explore all possible leads.