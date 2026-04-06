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Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran: Deadline Looms for Ceasefire Deal

President Donald Trump declared that Iran could face major attacks unless it agrees to a ceasefire deal by Tuesday. His announcement followed a successful operation to rescue a downed American airman from Iranian territory, involving a complex CIA deception campaign and military precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:23 IST
Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran: Deadline Looms for Ceasefire Deal
Donald Trump

In an urgent press conference, President Donald Trump warned that Iran could face extensive military action if it fails to reach a ceasefire deal by Tuesday night. He stressed that the entire country could be impacted with strikes on critical infrastructure, asserting, "The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

Joining Trump was Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who outlined the magnitude of the planned strikes, claiming these would surpass initial operations. The announcement came after the successful rescue of a U.S. airman, downed and stranded in Iran, where a CIA-directed deception campaign misled Iranian forces about his location.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the airman was found alive in a mountain crevice. The rescue operation executed by American forces was praised for its precision and lack of casualties. Trump highlighted the extensive effort involving hundreds of American personnel, while Hegseth relayed the airman's heartfelt first message upon rescue: "God is good."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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