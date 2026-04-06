Tensions Escalate as Iran Rejects Ceasefire and US Threats Intensify

Iran has dismissed a 45-day ceasefire proposal, asserting its desire for a lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has intensified his rhetoric, warning that the entire nation could be targeted imminently if no agreement is reached by the deadline.

Despite Iran's defiance, diplomatic channels remain open, with Tehran outlining a 10-point plan involving reconstruction efforts and the lifting of sanctions. Israel has also stepped up pressure by striking Iran's key natural gas fields, further destabilizing the region.

The escalating tensions have already caused widespread destruction, with airstrikes killing dozens and infrastructure being relentlessly targeted. Global economic implications loom large as Brent crude oil prices soar, highlighting the critical nature of this geopolitical crisis.