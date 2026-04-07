High Stakes in Tehran: U.S. Threatens Massive Strikes
President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening extensive bombing if Tehran does not agree to a ceasefire by Tuesday night. The U.S. aims to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, with strike plans targeting critical infrastructures.
President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran, warning of a potential military onslaught if Tehran fails to agree to a ceasefire by Tuesday evening. In a striking statement, Trump indicated that Iran could be significantly targeted, including vital infrastructures, if demands are not met.
Accompanied by Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Trump detailed a weekend operation to rescue an American airman stranded in Iran, highlighting the precision and stealth of U.S. military capabilities. The airman, referred to as 'Dude 44 Bravo', successfully evaded Iranian forces before being safely extracted.
Criticism has surfaced regarding potential war crimes, particularly targeting civilian infrastructure. Trump, however, dismissed such concerns, emphasizing the danger posed by nuclear arms. As negotiations continue, the geopolitical stakes remain high, with Trump asserting that peace will hinge on Iran's compliance with U.S. conditions.
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