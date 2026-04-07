Trump Threatens Sweeping Strikes on Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions

In a tense revelation, President Donald Trump declared at a press conference that he will initiate major attacks on Iran if the nation fails to comply with the U.S. demands concerning nuclear programs and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

This announcement comes in the wake of heightened military maneuvers and the rescue of an American airman, described as emblematic of U.S. prowess. Trump's bold statement at the White House suggests a looming deadline that could provoke further military conflict.

The Pentagon backed this stance with reports of significant strikes already underway and plans for intensified operations. The ongoing negotiations with Iran remain fraught, with diplomatic solutions appearing tenuous at best.