Global Tensions Flare: Guterres Alarmed by Rhetoric Over Strait of Hormuz
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by a social media post from former US President Donald Trump threatening American attacks on Iranian infrastructure. Guterres emphasizes the need for dialogue to resolve the West Asia conflict peacefully, warning against the violation of international law and potential escalation into a broader Middle East conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:42 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over a recent social media post by former US President Donald Trump threatening attacks on Iranian infrastructure.
Guterres remains firm on the importance of adhering to international law, urging for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the West Asia conflict.
The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, poses risks with global implications, underlining the urgency for peaceful negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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