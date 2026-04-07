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Karnataka's Livelihood Crisis: Fuel Mismanagement Sparks Auto Driver Struggles

Congress accuses Union government of mismanaging LPG and fuel supply in Karnataka, causing a livelihood crisis for auto drivers, small businesses, and gig workers. Price surges and supply shortages have forced long queues and increased hardship, with leaders demanding accountability from Union ministers and warning of public unrest in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:47 IST
Karnataka's Livelihood Crisis: Fuel Mismanagement Sparks Auto Driver Struggles
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has voiced concerns over the Union government's handling of LPG and fuel in Karnataka, alleging it has created a 'livelihood crisis' for many citizens. In their statement, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputies highlighted the plight of over five lakh auto drivers and numerous small businesses affected by spiralling costs and shortages.

Gas prices have soared alarmingly, with auto LPG leaping from Rs 58-61 per litre to Rs 105-120, prompting private outlets to charge even more. The state's LPG stations have seen nearly an 80% shutdown, forcing drivers into lengthy queues and reducing the availability of essential last-mile connectivity services.

With commercial LPG costs spiking, reliance on fuel sources has proved financially draining for small eateries and food vendors. Congress leaders underscored that these issues stem from poor management on the Centre's part, emphasizing the refusal of companies to heed emergency supply orders despite government control over LPG distribution.

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