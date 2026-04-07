China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute
China hopes relevant parties will seize the opportunity for peace through dialogue after a U.S. ceasefire proposal involving Pakistan was rejected by Iran. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized China's support for efforts conducive to peace and highlighted the international community's wish to resume dialogue quickly.
- Country:
- China
China has urged all involved parties to seize the opportunity to foster peace through dialogue, following a rejected U.S. ceasefire proposal that Pakistan brokered with Iran. The proposal remains a significant focal point in international diplomacy.
Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, stated at a press conference that China welcomes efforts that aid peace, including Pakistan's active mediation. Her comments underscore Beijing's growing diplomatic role in global peacemaking efforts.
Emphasizing the universal desire for peace, Mao expressed China's willingness to contribute constructively to the process, stressing that the international community shares a strong desire to resume dialogue and reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties
At least 18 people killed in airstrike targeting Iran's Alborz province, reports AP citing state media.
Iran's 14 Million Volunteers and a Tense Standoff
Market Jitters: Euro Zone Bonds React to Iran Conflict
Iran's president says 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in war, reports AP.