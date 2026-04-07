China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

China has urged all involved parties to seize the opportunity to foster peace through dialogue, following a rejected U.S. ceasefire proposal that Pakistan brokered with Iran. The proposal remains a significant focal point in international diplomacy.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, stated at a press conference that China welcomes efforts that aid peace, including Pakistan's active mediation. Her comments underscore Beijing's growing diplomatic role in global peacemaking efforts.

Emphasizing the universal desire for peace, Mao expressed China's willingness to contribute constructively to the process, stressing that the international community shares a strong desire to resume dialogue and reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)