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China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

China hopes relevant parties will seize the opportunity for peace through dialogue after a U.S. ceasefire proposal involving Pakistan was rejected by Iran. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized China's support for efforts conducive to peace and highlighted the international community's wish to resume dialogue quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:57 IST
China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute
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China has urged all involved parties to seize the opportunity to foster peace through dialogue, following a rejected U.S. ceasefire proposal that Pakistan brokered with Iran. The proposal remains a significant focal point in international diplomacy.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, stated at a press conference that China welcomes efforts that aid peace, including Pakistan's active mediation. Her comments underscore Beijing's growing diplomatic role in global peacemaking efforts.

Emphasizing the universal desire for peace, Mao expressed China's willingness to contribute constructively to the process, stressing that the international community shares a strong desire to resume dialogue and reach a ceasefire as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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