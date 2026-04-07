Airstrikes in Alborz: A Deadly Assault Near Tehran
An airstrike in Iran's Alborz province killed at least 18 and wounded 24. The attack's target remains unclear. Tehran has faced numerous airstrikes recently, with potential targets being weapons depots and residential areas. The Israeli airstrikes campaign has already resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian officials.
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- United Arab Emirates
An airstrike hit Iran's Alborz province, northwest of Tehran, claiming at least 18 lives, according to state media on Tuesday. The attack also left 24 others wounded, as reported by the judiciary's Mizan news agency.
The exact target of the strike remains uncertain. However, the intensity of airstrikes in recent days has been particularly alarming, pounding Tehran's capital and targeting areas such as potential weapons depots in the mountains and residential neighborhoods.
Israel has been conducting a series of airstrikes, targeting top officials within Iran's governmental and military structures. The escalation of these attacks signals a growing tension in the region.
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