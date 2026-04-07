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Gunfight at the Gates: Istanbul Consulate Shooting Unfolds

A gunfight outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul left two attackers dead and a police officer injured. The incident, involving assailants with long-barreled weapons, saw the area swiftly secured while one suspect was caught. The clash led to increased security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST
Gunfight at the Gates: Istanbul Consulate Shooting Unfolds
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  • Country:
  • Turkey

A violent shootout erupted outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, resulting in the deaths of two attackers and the injury of a police officer, according to Turkiye's Haberturk broadcaster.

The report indicates that the assailants were armed with long-barreled weapons, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Authorities quickly cordoned off the area following the shootout, capturing a third suspect and heightening security in the vicinity.

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