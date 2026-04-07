Gunfight at the Gates: Istanbul Consulate Shooting Unfolds

A violent shootout erupted outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, resulting in the deaths of two attackers and the injury of a police officer, according to Turkiye's Haberturk broadcaster.

The report indicates that the assailants were armed with long-barreled weapons, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Authorities quickly cordoned off the area following the shootout, capturing a third suspect and heightening security in the vicinity.