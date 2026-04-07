Tensions Escalate: Iran Defies Trump’s Strait Ultimatum

The Iranian government remains firm in its stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by a specified deadline. This deadlock comes amid escalating tensions as more strikes were reported on critical infrastructure across Iran, including bridges, power lines, and petrochemical plants.

Following Iran's defiance, Tehran declared its intention to retaliate against infrastructure belonging to its Gulf neighbors. Iranian media reported further actions, including a strike on a ship in the Gulf and attacks on Saudi industrial facilities linked to U.S. enterprises, escalating fears of broader regional conflict.

As diplomatic efforts mediated by Pakistan face hurdles, the global markets remain in a state of flux. Investors are wary, unsure whether Trump will follow through with his threats or de-escalate the situation, a pattern observed in previous confrontations. Meanwhile, Iran demands a lasting agreement before any temporary ceasefire can be considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)