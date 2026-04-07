Pakistan Condemns Iranian Attack on Saudi Energy Facilities & Al-Aqsa Mosque Assault

In a firm rebuke, Pakistan has condemned recent Iranian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia's eastern region. The incident, labeled as a 'dangerous escalation' by Pakistan's Foreign Office, is perceived as detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Coinciding with these tensions, Pakistan also criticized Israeli occupation forces for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, an act it sees as a direct assault on the site's sanctity and historical significance, and a breach of international law.

Emphasizing solidarity, Pakistan reaffirmed its support for Saudi security and the Palestinian cause, urging the international community to prevent further provocations that threaten Middle Eastern peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)