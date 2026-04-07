Shashi Tharoor Criticizes 'Dangerous' FCRA Amendment Bill Amid Kerala Polls

In a strong critique, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill, describing it as both 'dangerous' and 'bizarre.' The timing of its introduction, amid Kerala's Assembly elections, has drawn particular ire from Tharoor, who accuses the BJP of pandering to the Christian community.

Tharoor contends that the contentious bill would empower the central government to confiscate institutions like churches, schools, and hospitals if their licenses are not renewed—a move he labels as a breach of natural justice. He argues that this could result in expropriation, a legally questionable act that could harm minority communities and undermine social services.

The Congress MP welcomed the temporary halt on the bill but remains wary, warning of its potential reintroduction post-election. He calls for thorough scrutiny by a select or standing committee to safeguard entities vital to social welfare before any legislative progression occurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)