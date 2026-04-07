Arunachal Pradesh Pioneers Transparent Recruitment Reforms

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has declared that the state now boasts one of the most transparent recruitment systems in India. This announcement was made during a ceremony for new recruits of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Services Examination 2026, conducted by the APPSC.

Since 2016, a series of reforms have transformed the state's recruitment processes. Chief among these was the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board in 2017 to ensure merit-based recruitment. These reforms have resolved past irregularities and established a credible system, with candidates praising its fairness.

Khandu lauded the efforts and integrity of the candidates and emphasized the critical roles they will play in the state's development. He stressed maintaining professionalism and the importance of innovative technologies suited to the state's unique conditions. Arunachal Pradesh is also seeing economic growth, highlighted by a rise in revenue and potential in hydropower.

(With inputs from agencies.)