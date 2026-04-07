Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Pioneers Transparent Recruitment Reforms

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced Arunachal Pradesh's transformational shift to a transparent recruitment system since 2016. This reform was underscored during an event recognizing newly appointed engineers, highlighting the state’s commitment to merit-based selections and economic growth. The initiatives have positioned the state as an emerging talent and innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:43 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Pioneers Transparent Recruitment Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has declared that the state now boasts one of the most transparent recruitment systems in India. This announcement was made during a ceremony for new recruits of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Services Examination 2026, conducted by the APPSC.

Since 2016, a series of reforms have transformed the state's recruitment processes. Chief among these was the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board in 2017 to ensure merit-based recruitment. These reforms have resolved past irregularities and established a credible system, with candidates praising its fairness.

Khandu lauded the efforts and integrity of the candidates and emphasized the critical roles they will play in the state's development. He stressed maintaining professionalism and the importance of innovative technologies suited to the state's unique conditions. Arunachal Pradesh is also seeing economic growth, highlighted by a rise in revenue and potential in hydropower.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Political 'Termite' Battle: Mann Targets Congress and Akali Dal

Punjab's Political 'Termite' Battle: Mann Targets Congress and Akali Dal

 India
2
Reforming Food Safety: NHRC Pushes for a Multi-Sectoral Approach

Reforming Food Safety: NHRC Pushes for a Multi-Sectoral Approach

 India
3
Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei

Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei

 Thailand
4
Hungary's Tug of War: Vance's Critique and Orban’s Resilience

Hungary's Tug of War: Vance's Critique and Orban’s Resilience

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026