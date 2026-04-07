SUV Intruder Sparks Security Concerns at Delhi Assembly

A Delhi court has detained Sarabjeet Singh for eight days following a disruptive security breach at the Delhi Assembly, where he drove his SUV into the complex.

Police argued for ten days of custody to investigate potential conspiracies and a 'terror angle' behind Singh's actions. They are yet to recover his phone, reportedly discarded during the incident.

Sarabjeet Singh's defense claims he suffers from mental instability, but the judge, questioning the credibility of the mental illness argument, allowed a shorter detention period.

(With inputs from agencies.)