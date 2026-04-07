Bhojshala Complex: Temple or Mosque? The Legal Battle Unfolds
The Bhojshala complex in Dhar is at the center of a legal dispute, with Hindu petitioners claiming it as a temple to Goddess Saraswati and Muslim respondents considering it the Kamal Maula Mosque. Currently protected by ASI, the high court is hearing petitions to determine its religious nature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The legal controversy over the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district has resurfaced, with the Hindu petitioners asserting that the site is not a Waqf property.
They argued before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, not a mosque, as claimed by the Muslim community.
The case hinges on historical records and archaeological findings, with both sides presenting evidence to justify their claims over the 11th-century monument.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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