Bhojshala Complex: Temple or Mosque? The Legal Battle Unfolds

The legal controversy over the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district has resurfaced, with the Hindu petitioners asserting that the site is not a Waqf property.

They argued before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, not a mosque, as claimed by the Muslim community.

The case hinges on historical records and archaeological findings, with both sides presenting evidence to justify their claims over the 11th-century monument.

(With inputs from agencies.)