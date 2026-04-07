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Security Council Tensions: China and Russia Veto Hormuz Resolution

China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution aimed at coordinating efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during a U.N. Security Council vote. The resolution received 11 votes in favor, two against, and two abstentions, falling short due to the vetoes from China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:31 IST
Security Council Tensions: China and Russia Veto Hormuz Resolution
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During a crucial vote in the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, tensions escalated as China and Russia exercised their veto powers against a Bahraini resolution. The resolution sought to encourage global coordination to protect commercial shipping routes in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The decision saw 11 of the 15-member Security Council vote in favor of the initiative. However, China and Russia stood firm in opposition, while two other members chose to abstain from the vote, ultimately leading to the resolution's rejection.

Despite the support it garnered, the resolution could not overcome the vetoes from China and Russia. Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, addressed the Council, acknowledging the failure to adopt the draft resolution due to the decisive negative votes from the permanent members.

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