Noida Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: Four Arrested for International Tech Support Scam
The Noida Cyber Crime Police arrested four individuals for defrauding foreign nationals by posing as tech support agents. They manipulated their targets into believing they were hacked to extort money, using screen-sharing apps to access sensitive information and demanding ransom in cryptocurrency.
- Country:
- India
Noida Cyber Crime Police have apprehended four individuals in connection with an elaborate international tech support scam. The accused, identified as Mohd Bilal, Dev Kapahi, Kushagra Nimbekar, and Abhishek Mukheja, are alleged to have duped foreign nationals by posing as tech support agents and falsely claiming their systems were hacked.
The operation involved placing deceptive advertisements online, prompting victims to call toll-free numbers set up by the gang. On making contact, the victims were led to believe their computers demanded urgent intervention, only to have their banking details siphoned off using screen-sharing software.
Authorities seized laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic devices utilized in the fraud. Funds extorted from victims were then funneled through cryptocurrency, showcasing a sophisticated level of cyber crime.
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