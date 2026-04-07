Tensions Rise as Russia and China Veto Strait of Hormuz Resolution at UN Security Council

The global political stage experienced heightened tensions as Russia and China collectively vetoed a recent United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz.

This vital maritime chokepoint, through which a significant percentage of the world's oil supply is transported, remains under blockade by Iran, prompting alarm over international energy security.

The resolution, which fell just shy of adoption with an 11-2 vote, was spearheaded by Bahrain with the backing of the Gulf Cooperation Council and aimed to prompt concerted international action to uphold navigational freedoms.