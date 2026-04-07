Tensions Rise as Russia and China Veto Strait of Hormuz Resolution at UN Security Council
Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil trade, currently blockaded by Iran. The proposal, led by Bahrain and supported by the Gulf Cooperation Council, sought international action to ensure freedom of navigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:58 IST
The global political stage experienced heightened tensions as Russia and China collectively vetoed a recent United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz.
This vital maritime chokepoint, through which a significant percentage of the world's oil supply is transported, remains under blockade by Iran, prompting alarm over international energy security.
The resolution, which fell just shy of adoption with an 11-2 vote, was spearheaded by Bahrain with the backing of the Gulf Cooperation Council and aimed to prompt concerted international action to uphold navigational freedoms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Strait of Hormuz
- UN Security Council
- veto
- Russia
- China
- Iran
- Bahrain
- GCC
- resolution
- global oil trade
ALSO READ
Iran Vows Retaliation Over Trump's Threats
Trump’s Stark Ultimatum to Iran: Countdown to Conflict
Iranian envoy says Tehran will 'take immediate and proportionate' action if Trump follows through on attack threats, reports AP.
U.S.-China Relations: Balancing Trade and Rare Earths
Global Tensions Rise As China and Russia Veto Hormuz Resolution