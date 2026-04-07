Trump's Threat Amplifies Tensions: Gulf Crisis Intensifies

In a tumultuous escalation, President Donald Trump threatened unprecedented military action if Iran does not comply with demands to open the Strait of Hormuz. The ultimatum, set for 8 p.m. Washington time, looms large as U.S. forces intensify operations.

Iran has responded with its own strikes against Gulf neighbors, raising concerns over regional stability. Trump's statement, invoking the possibility of a civilization being wiped out, has drawn sharp criticism, with legal experts cautioning it could be interpreted as a genocidal threat.

As global markets stand paralyzed by uncertainty, diplomatic maneuvers via intermediaries seem to falter. The complex geopolitical situation underscores the high stakes and potential for significant conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)