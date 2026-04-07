Crackdown on Hooliganism: Gurugram Police Arrest Accused Extortionist

The Gurugram police have taken decisive action against hooliganism in the IMT Manesar area, apprehending a suspect accused of extorting money through illegal means.

The arrested individual, Balbir alias Chhalla, is a resident of Kasan village, Gurugram. He reportedly constructed kiosks, shops, and huts on government land, demanding rent and protection money from occupants.

Law enforcement authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that any attempts to threaten or extort money will face severe consequences. This crackdown reflects their commitment to safeguarding citizens, particularly small business owners, from anti-social elements. Chhalla, with a record of seven prior cases, now faces further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)