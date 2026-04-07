Crackdown on Hooliganism: Gurugram Police Arrest Accused Extortionist
The Gurugram police arrested Balbir alias Chhalla for allegedly extorting money by building illegal structures on government land. Known for his intimidation tactics, Chhalla faces multiple charges, including theft. Authorities have pledged strict action against such anti-social activities to protect small businesses and maintain order.
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The Gurugram police have taken decisive action against hooliganism in the IMT Manesar area, apprehending a suspect accused of extorting money through illegal means.
The arrested individual, Balbir alias Chhalla, is a resident of Kasan village, Gurugram. He reportedly constructed kiosks, shops, and huts on government land, demanding rent and protection money from occupants.
Law enforcement authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that any attempts to threaten or extort money will face severe consequences. This crackdown reflects their commitment to safeguarding citizens, particularly small business owners, from anti-social elements. Chhalla, with a record of seven prior cases, now faces further legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)