Trump Halts Bombing for Iran Truce: Breakthrough in High-Stakes Conflict
President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of bombing Iran, accepting a truce proposal by mediators, including Pakistan. Both sides aim to negotiate final terms during this period, potentially averting further escalation. The Iran conflict has significantly impacted global oil prices and caused widespread casualties and displacement.
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a temporary halt to the bombing of Iran on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-week truce proposed by mediators. This decision came after communications with Pakistani leaders, who have played a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran.
Trump stated that the U.S. received a ten-point proposal from Iran, which he described as a viable basis for negotiations. He asserted that almost all past contentious issues had been addressed, and the ceasefire period would likely pave the way for finalizing an agreement.
The conflict began with a U.S.-Israeli strike against Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran. The turmoil has disrupted global markets and elevated oil prices. Trump's current diplomatic efforts seek to mitigate further destruction and stabilize the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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